USA Basketball set to tip-off against Canada at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a North American showdown as USA Basketball is planning on playing Canada at T-Mobile Arena in an exhibition contest. The showcase will help national teams prepare for major international competitions, including the Summer Olympics and FIBA World Cup.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball released a list of the 41 athletes who are in the player pool and could suit up for the red, white, and blue. That includes 28 players who have previously represented USA Basketball, including Jarrett Allen, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum.

"The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game's superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Summer Games," said Grant Hill, the team's managing director.

The team will be led by head coach Steve Kerr while assistant coaches include Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra.

USA Basketball will hold training camp in Las Vegas and additional information will be announced at a later date. As for the showcase, it is still unclear which players will appear since the 12-member team will be announced at a later date. However, the game is set for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25.

The last time the two teams met was in the bronze medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sept. 10 in Manila, Philippines. Canada ended up winning 127-118 in ovetime for its first-ever medal on the World Cup stage.

"USA Basketball is excited to return to Las Vegas as our men's national team program looks forward to tipping off the journey to the 2024 Olympic Games there in July," said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. "The game at T-Mobile Arena against Canada is an important opportunity in our preparations and a great opportunity for our fans to support the U.S. national team before heading overseas."

Following the showcase, the U.S. team will play exhibition games against South Sudan on July 20 and Germany on July 22. Both of those games will be at the O2 Arena in London. You can see the full list of which players are being considered for Team USA here.