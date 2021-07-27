Watch
Sports

Actions

US women win 50th straight Olympic game, beat Nigeria 81-72

A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces scores 19 points
items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
United States' A'Ja Wilson (9), center, grabs a rebound between Nigeria's Adaora Elonu (11), left, and Atonye Nyingifa (21) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tokyo Olympics Basketball
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 08:15:05-04

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds in her Olympic debut to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 81-72 in the opener for both teams.

The win was the Americans' 50th consecutive victory in the Olympics dating back to a loss in the semifinals of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Diana Taurasi, who was playing in her first game in nearly a month after suffering a hip injury, has competed in the last 33 of those victories to set a record for most games in the Olympics.

Ezinne Kalu scored 16 to lead Nigeria.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH