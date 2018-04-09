The U.S. men's gold medal curling team slid into the Orleans Arena for the World Championships on Saturday.

The team met up with veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project. It was a chance for two groups that have made America proud to come together.

Some of the veterans say they recently picked up curling as a hobby.

"I've done a lot of things in my life - jumping out of planes, propelling out of helicopters... The precision that it takes to get that stone from one end to the other end exactly where you want is just unbelievable," said Paul Schulz from the Wounded Warrior Project.

The curling team sees it differently. They say that what they do doesn't come close to the sacrifices our veterans have made.

"We're just sliding rocks at big circles and these guys are defending our country," said gold medalist Tyler George. "To be able to come in here and thank them for their service, and to have what we did mean something to them, that means a lot to us."