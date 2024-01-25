UNLV students can finally enjoy first ever Esports lounge on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV opened Its first ever on-campus Esports gaming center inside the Tonopah dorms thanks to donations from Hyperx Arena Las Vegas and Allied Esports.

The game room will have the latest PC technology for regular students and the university's Esports team.

Students and donors say this is not only going to make it easier for students to play, but will also help grow the sport as a whole.

​I think people are starting to realize that It is a sport," COO of Allied Esports Mark Green said. "I think that's happening now. You hear about these tournaments, they're filling arenas. You hear league of legends tournament has more people watching that than the Super Bowl. I think a lot of people just don't know...the younger demographic they get it. But we're just trying to educate people like my age to figure out what it's all about."

​It's great to see all these players and teams come together who both casually and competitively are able to come and play together in a space," UNLV student Chelsea Faith Acdan said. "Maybe a year ago we were playing In a library on those school computers. So It's great to see how I can integrate my work and my passion which is collegiate Esports...and bringing them all together."

The gaming lounge will be open daily.