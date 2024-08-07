Watch Now
'We’re so grateful': Barry Odom thanks Raiders for lending facility to UNLV Football

Rebels head football coach Barry Odom was grateful at Tuesday’s fall camp practice as the Las Vegas Raiders lent their indoor facility to UNLV Football.
While UNLV Football typically practices at the Fertita Football Complex, the Rebels embraced Raiders headquarters as their home for practice on Tuesday.
HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders lent their indoor field house to UNLV Football for the Rebels’ practice on Tuesday, leaving Rebs head football coach Barry Odom grateful for his program’s partnership with the pro team.

“For us to have the working relationship with the Raiders, Sandra Morgan and the Davis family, so grateful that our kids have that opportunity, it’s good for us,” Odom said to the media after Tuesday's practice.

However, regardless of the venue, every practice is competitive especially for the quarterbacks as seniors Matthew Sluka, Hajj-Malik Williams and Cameron Friel fight for the starting role.

"Those guys have done a nice job and I think you look at the importance of that position, how important leadership is not only vocally but body also language, they’re not allowed to have bad days so I've been proud of the progress they've made,” Odom said. “We’ve evaluated very, very, detailed, but we're not even close to making a decision even on who is one, two or three at this point.”

The team looks to accomplish various goals by the end of week one of Fall camp. 

“We’ve got objectives we want to hit the next three days,” Odom said. “A lot of classroom time tomorrow, the next day will be a full padded practice, then we’re in helmets and then we’ll scrimmage and for those next three days, how important to move our program forward every single minute is.”

Their final day of camp is Saturday, August 24.

