UNLV triumphs over Cal football at the LA Bowl

LIVE UPDATES

4TH QUARTER

0:00 - FINAL 24-13 Rebels get their first bowl win since 2000

6:01 - Caden Chittenden completes a 48-yard field goal, 24-13 UNLV

3RD QUARTER

2:13 - Kylin James runs one in for the score on the ensuing drive, 21-13 UNLV

2:19 - Jett Elad recovers a fumble on Cal's 23-yard line which was due to a backward pass

2ND QUARTER

0:00 - 14-13 UNLV

1:50 - Ryan Coe's field goal is good, 14-13 UNLV

13:17 - Hajj-Malik Williams finds Jacob De Jesus for the 9-yard score, 14-10 UNLV

1ST QUARTER

0:19 - Josiah Martin runs one in for the 29-yard touchdown, 10-7 Cal

5:04 - Kayden McGee reaches the end zone for a 49-yard score, PAT is good, 7-3 UNLV

7:45 - Derek Morris completes at 43-yard field goal, 3-0 Cal

BEFORE THE GAME

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — UNLV and Cal will go head-to-head at the Art of Sports LA Bowl in Los Angeles.

UNLV heads into the bowl after an impressive 10-3 season. Even though the Rebels faced a loss in the Mountain West Championship game to Boise State, the Rebels showed grit and determination.

Beautiful day for a bowl game @unlvfootball 🏈☀️ @Antoine_Noble and I are in LA covering their matchup against Cal - tune into @KTNV for a recap tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZnjiUBsQXq — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) December 19, 2024

The Rebels aim to cap off a historic season with a marquee victory at the Art of Sports LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk as UNLV can post its most wins in a season since finishing 11-2 in 1984.