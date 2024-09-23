UNLV Runnin' Rebels hold first official practice ahead of new season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another season of Runnin' Rebels basketball is on the horizon. Monday marked a big step towards tipping things off at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV basketball team hit the hardwood at Mendenhall Center for its first official practice of the season. Returning for a fourth season as head coach, Kevin Kruger likes what he's seen so far out of a roster with many new faces.

"We've got really good depth, a lot of guys that can play and that have played," Kruger told media after practice. "That's another thing that's going to make practices very competitive. Overall it's a very good group. They're attentive. They want to get better, they want to be coached, they want to compete. It's a really good starting point for us."

Headlining the Scarlet and Gray is returning sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., last year's Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year. Having a season under his belt has helped DJ improve his game.

"I feel like I've gotten stronger, a lot quicker, I feel like my shot's gotten better," Thomas told Channel 13's Nick Walters. "Just having that year of experience. I can feel a very big difference compared to last year out there having the ball in my hands. So much more comfortable."

"It's big," Kruger said on having Thomas back in the fold. "When you got a guy that's a probable preseason All-American, and of course with a guy like Jace Whiting coming in from Boise, those guys being able to compete with each other."

Unlike last year when the guard entered the picture later on after forgoing his high school senior season, Thomas has had time to gel with his teammates over the offseason.

"Last year I didn't have a summer with them," Thomas said. "I just kind of hopped in there and we went with it. This year I have a whole summer with these guys to get to know them, know their tendencies, know their play style. So I feel like we have more time to get that chemistry."

"Guys did an unbelievable job this summer and this fall of playing together," Kruger said. "Figuring each other out and trying to make things work. Now we have to put in some things, some more game-night things and terminology so we're ready in November.

With the recent success of the 3-0 UNLV football team and other Rebel sports, support and excitement are growing on campus.

"It means a lot," student Myles Henderson said. "All the new people are on campus now and they get to experience sports when we're doing really, really good. That adds more support to every single game."

The Runnin' Rebels open their season by hosting Alabama State at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, November 4.