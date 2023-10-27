UNLV Runnin' Rebels football to face toughest challenge this season in Fresno State Bulldogs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After their close win against Colorado State last weekend, the Runnin' Rebels are looking to establish themselves as Mountain West contenders going into Saturday's matchup.

The Rebels are set to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs and are looking to continue their impressive team record under head coach Barry Odom. Last weekend's win made the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2003, so the question now is whether they can push for a conference title game.

Both UNLV and Fresno State will enter Saturday's matchup with 6-1 records, though sportsbooks list Fresno as the favorite to win. While William Hill lists Fresno as a 7.5-point favorite to win, which means the game could come down to a touchdown, DraftKings has listed Fresno as the 9-point favorite.

The Fresno State Bulldogs cracked the Associated Press' Top 25 College Football rankings in September after beating Kent State 53 to 10. However, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss at the hands of Wyoming earlier this month.

UNLV has won three times in their last ten encounters with the Bulldogs, with the most recent victory being in 2017.

If UNLV beats the Bulldogs on Saturday, it would be a major upset for the team's already historic season.