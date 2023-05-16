UNLV Rebels win Silver State Series against UNR Wolf Pack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the eighth time in 11 years, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has won the Silver State Series over University of Nevada, Reno.

The competition, which was originally known as the Governor's Series, was created by then-governor Brian Sandoval in 2013. You can see how scoring works below.



Head-to-head competitions will be worth 3 points

Series or home-and-home competitions will be worth a total of 3 points; head-to-head competition in the conference tournament will serve as a tie-breaker (if available); 1.5 points for series tie in the event the teams split in the regular season and don't play head-to-head in the conference tournament.

Highest finish in Mountain West Championships will be used for sports that don't compete head-to-head or in a series

3 points will be awarded for sport-by-sport comparison of APR scores (school with the most "wins" by sport in the head-to-head comparisons will be awarded 3 points; 1.5 point per institution in the event of tie)

Winning institution will be retain the trophy for one (1) year

In the event of a tie, the winner of the Battle for Fremont Cannon football game will be used as the tie-breaker

This year, UNLV took the title over UNR with a score of 31.5 to 16.5. UNLV's total is the third-highest by either side since the competition began.

"Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff for bringing the Silver State Series trophy back to Southern Nevada in resounding fashion," said Erick Harper, UNLV Director of Athletics. "It's been a memorable year, puncuated by a 5-0 record in basketball. We look forward to gearing up again next season."

According to UNLV's athletic department, the Rebels jumped out early in the year with wins in volleyball, women's soccer, football, both men's and women's basketball, women's swimming and diving, men's golf, women's tennis, and baseball. UNR received points for victories in cross county, indoor and outdoor track and field, softball, and women's golf.