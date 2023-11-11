UNLV Rebels stay undefeated at home in 34-14 win over Wyoming Cowboys

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels kept their hopes of a conference championship berth alive with a victory over Wyoming under the Friday Night Lights.

The Rebels were saddled up for a showdown at Allegiant Stadium as they sought to keep their undefeated record at home.

UNLV secured a 34-14 victory that keeps them tied for second in Mountain West Conference Standings and within reach of competing in their first Mountain West championship game in program history.

It was also a banner game for wide receiver Ricky White III, who became the first Rebel in a decade to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The Rebels got off to a hot start, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter and looking unstoppable against Wyoming.

The second quarter was a different story.

The Cowboys were able to sustain drives and completely shut down the Rebels’ potent running game.

They scored two touchdowns and looked like they were right back In it.

But right before the half, Cameron Oliver picked off Andrew Peasley to keep it a one-score game, and that momentum shift would stay in the Rebels’ favor.

UNLV went right back to dominating the Cowboys in the second half, keeping Wyoming scoreless.

To cap off a 13-play drive, QB Jayden Maiava faked a handoff and threw to Kalleo Ballungay in the endzone to give the Rebles a 14-point lead.

On Wyoming's next possession, the Rebels defense sacked Cowboys QB Kaden Anderson twice to keep their opponents under pressure.

On the fourth down, the Cowboys brought in kicker John Hoyland to try for a field goal, but it was no good.

The Rebels got the ball back and another chance to score but would turn to special teams for their last six points of the game.

Kicker Jose Pizano made a 39-yard and a 43-yard field goal to give the Rebels 34 points with less than a minute left in the game.

The schedule doesn't offer any relief for the Rebels in the final weeks of the season. Their next challenge will come with the Air Force Falcons, who are undefeated in conference play.

That game kicks off Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs.