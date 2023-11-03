UNLV Rebels looking to return to winner's circle in matchup against New Mexico Lobos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels will face another game on the road this weekend against a conference opponent, the University of New Mexico.

With just four games left, the UNLV football is still in control of its own destiny, but how will this team be remembered?

"Those that win in November will be remembered," Coach Barry Odom said during a press conference. "And that saying has been around a long time but is so true for us."

UNLV Football is eager to etch its name into the history books, and the team relishes being in the hunt for a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

"Everything we want is still in front of us and still more achievable right now," defensive back Cameron Oliver said. "Just ensuring everybody is locked in and focused on the bigger picture."

Conference opponents pose a new challenge every week, but senior wide receiver Ricky White says belief still runs deep in the UNLV locker room.

"We just want to win these couple of games that we got to end the season strong, you know?" White said. "As a team, we still feel like we're the best in this conference."

The next challenge will be a battle in the desert against the Lobos in New Mexico.

"We understand what we've got to do to get back into the winner's circle, and our guys are hungry to get that done," Odom said.

Oliver added, "I have a great confidence in my guys, and we're ready for this challenge."

What the Rebels are doing to win each week, according to coach Odom, is looking at each matchup as an opportunity to play their best ball and dominate on special teams.

"We're going to be good on special teams," Odom said. "We have to be; that's got to be an X factor for us."

He added, "If you can have a really, really solid special teams group, then you're going to have a chance to win more games than not."

The bigger picture of this team is the bonds and culture built under first-year head coach Barry Odom.

"I think we look at relationships that we build with each coach and player, and it should be built on love and trust and honesty," Odom said.

White echoed that thought, saying, "Great experience for me, having a head coach, you know, that that I know that not only me but the other players on his team."