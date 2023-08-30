UNLV Rebel Hockey announces 2023-2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time for the UNLV Rebel Hockey team to hit the ice once again.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled their schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The team will be playing in the Western College Hockey League and competing for a chance to play in the ACHA D-1 National Championship Tournament for the first time in program history.

There will be 20 home games this season, including against Minot State University who are the defending champions. All-Access season passes are on sale now for $160. Season passes will include a team lanyard with a pass to all 20 home games, a limited edition Rebel Hockey hat, a custom Rebel Hockey puck, a pocket schedule, reserved seating, and access to special events throughout the season.

Individual game tickets will be able to be purchased in-person on game days only. They start at $5 for college students and children between four and 18 years old. Adult general admission tickets are available for $10. You can see the full schedule below.

Sept. 29 @ Grand Canyon University

Sept. 30 @ Grand Canyon University

Oct. 5 @ Arizona State University

Oct. 6 @ Arizona State University

Oct. 13 vs. Grand Canyon University

Oct. 14 vs. Grand Canyon University

Oct. 20 vs. Utah

Oct. 21 vs. Utah

Oct. 26 vs. University of Arizona

Oct. 27 vs. University of Arizona

Nov. 2 vs. San Diego State

Nov. 3 vs. San Diego State

Dec. 1 @ University of Arizona

Dec. 2 @ University of Arizona

Dec. 8 vs. University of Jamestown

Dec. 9 vs. University of Jamestown

Jan. 5 vs. Minot State University

Jan. 6 vs. Minot State University

Jan. 19 vs. Arizona State University

Jan. 20 vs. Arizona State University

Jan. 26 vs. University of Central Oklahoma

Jan. 27 vs. University of Central Oklahoma

Feb. 2 @ Utah

Feb. 3 @ Utah

Feb. 9 @ Colorado State University

Feb. 10 @ Colorado State University

Feb. 16 vs. Oregon

Feb. 17 vs. Oregon

March 1 vs. University of Colorado

March 2 vs. University of Colorado