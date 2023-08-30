Watch Now
UNLV Rebel Hockey announces 2023-2024 schedule

UNLV Rebel Hockey
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 16:06:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time for the UNLV Rebel Hockey team to hit the ice once again.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled their schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The team will be playing in the Western College Hockey League and competing for a chance to play in the ACHA D-1 National Championship Tournament for the first time in program history.

There will be 20 home games this season, including against Minot State University who are the defending champions. All-Access season passes are on sale now for $160. Season passes will include a team lanyard with a pass to all 20 home games, a limited edition Rebel Hockey hat, a custom Rebel Hockey puck, a pocket schedule, reserved seating, and access to special events throughout the season.

Individual game tickets will be able to be purchased in-person on game days only. They start at $5 for college students and children between four and 18 years old. Adult general admission tickets are available for $10. You can see the full schedule below.

Sept. 29 @ Grand Canyon University
Sept. 30 @ Grand Canyon University
Oct. 5 @ Arizona State University
Oct. 6 @ Arizona State University
Oct. 13 vs. Grand Canyon University
Oct. 14 vs. Grand Canyon University
Oct. 20 vs. Utah
Oct. 21 vs. Utah
Oct. 26 vs. University of Arizona
Oct. 27 vs. University of Arizona
Nov. 2 vs. San Diego State
Nov. 3 vs. San Diego State
Dec. 1 @ University of Arizona
Dec. 2 @ University of Arizona
Dec. 8 vs. University of Jamestown
Dec. 9 vs. University of Jamestown
Jan. 5 vs. Minot State University
Jan. 6 vs. Minot State University
Jan. 19 vs. Arizona State University
Jan. 20 vs. Arizona State University
Jan. 26 vs. University of Central Oklahoma
Jan. 27 vs. University of Central Oklahoma
Feb. 2 @ Utah
Feb. 3 @ Utah
Feb. 9 @ Colorado State University
Feb. 10 @ Colorado State University
Feb. 16 vs. Oregon
Feb. 17 vs. Oregon
March 1 vs. University of Colorado
March 2 vs. University of Colorado

