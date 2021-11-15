UNLV RB Charles Williams named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV running back Charles Williams has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after a huge rushing performance against the University of Hawaii.

Williams broke Ickey Woods’ 34-year-old school record for carries (38) over the weekend in a victory over Hawaii.

The running back was named the conference's offensive player of the week after a career-high 266 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as UNLV (2-8/2-4) won its first home game under head coach Marcus Arroyo 27-13 in front of 19,623 at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon, according to UNLV Athletics.

RELATED: UNLV wins famed golden pineapple trophy in Ninth Island showdown

The Rebels have currently won two straight games and did it with a tough run game and perhaps an even tougher defensive effort.

After scoring on a 79-yard pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage, the Rainbow Warriors were held in check to 10 first downs with a pair of field goals the rest of the way.

UNLV outran Hawaii on the ground 293-57 overall.

"Excited for those guys in that locker room right now, for the fans, for the program. Everything that goes into what we do. Obviously, the defense was fabulous tonight. After the first play -- 59 minutes of no touchdowns. Charles did a heck of a job upfront with the line. The thing I'm most proud of behind the stat lines is the resiliency of this group when things weren't perfect. There's a lot of good things that can come from that when you find out you can win that way and you can finish a game and you believe in each other," coach Arroyo said.

UNLV regained the famed golden pineapple trophy for the first time since its inaugural year of 2017 as the home team took the Ninth Island showdown sponsored by the California Hotel.

Hawaii native Cameron Friel started his sixth straight game at quarterback for the Rebels and overcame a shaky start, turning the ball over three times in the first quarter, to direct the victory with 15-of-25 passing for 172 yards.

