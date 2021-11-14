UNLV wins famed golden pineapple trophy in Ninth Island Showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Senior Charles Williams broke Ickey Woods’ 34-year-old school record for carries in a game with 38 en route to a career-high 266 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as UNLV (2-8/2-4) won its first home game under head coach Marcus Arroyo, 27-13 over Hawai’i (4-7/1-4) in front of 19,623 at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels have now won two straight games and did it with a tough run game and perhaps an even tougher defensive effort.

After scoring on a 79-yard pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage, the Rainbow Warriors were essentially held in check, gaining a total of just 10 first downs and producing only a pair of field goals the rest of the way.

UNLV would ultimately out-rush the visitors 293-57.

UNLV regained the famed golden pineapple trophy for the first time since its inaugural year of 2017 as the home team took the Ninth Island Showdown sponsored by the California Hotel.

Hawai’i native Cameron Friel started his sixth straight game at quarterback for the Rebels and overcame a shaky start, turning the ball over three times in the first quarter, to direct the victory with 15-of-25 passing for 172 yards and just one sack.