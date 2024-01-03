UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava entering transfer portal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas could soon be looking for more quarterbacks to add to next season's squad.

On Monday night, Jayden Maiava announced he would be entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Maiva said he is thankful for what he learned at UNLV and that the decision was "not made lightly". He added that he believes it's the right step for his "personal and athletic growth".

UNLV QB Jayden Maiava announces he’s entering the transfer portal. He threw for 3,085 yards and 17 TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/4jVkShnO2S — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2024

This season, Maiava threw for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Liberty High School grad also rushed for three touchdowns and 277 yards. He led UNLV to a 9-5 record in 2023. He also earned several awards this season including the College Football Network's Freshman Quarterback of the Year award and the Mountain West Conference's Freshman of the Year.

Maiava will have three years of eligibility left, since he redshirted his first college season in 2022.