UNLV men's basketball looking to start the season off 2-0 against Incarnate Word at the Thomas and Mack Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV men's basketball is looking to start 2-0 on the season when they take on San Antonio's Incarnate Word at home.

The Rebels won their home opener against southern 66 - 56, where 10 of the 11 Rebels who played that night scored.

The team also forced 28 turnovers, placing them seventh in the country in takeaways so far this season.

Head coach Kevin Kruger says when they're on defense, they're all about intensity.

"If the intent's there and the boxes are checked of what we want each possession to look like, then…of course you're not happy the shot went in, but they made the shot you wanted them to take," Kruger said.

The Rebels will tip off against Incarnate Word tomorrow at the Thomas and Mack Center at 3 p.m.