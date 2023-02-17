UNLV Lady Rebels win 16 in a row to set conference record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels have clinched the regular-season championship for the second straight season after defeating San Jose State Thursday night.

The final score was 77-60.

This comes after UNLV was ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994 and the squad has won back-to-back regular-season championships for the first time since Jim Bolla's teams were at the top of the Big West standings in 1989 and 1990.

The Lady Rebels have now won 16 games in a row, which is a Mountain West Conference record. That's only second to top-ranked South Carolina's 39 wins in a row.

UNLV will next host Utah State University on Feb. 23.

They will also be the No. 1 seed for the Mountain West Conference Championship in 2 1/2 weeks.