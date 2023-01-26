UNLV Lady Rebels continue impressive win streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — ​The dominance continues for the 2022 Mountain West Conference champs.

Head coach Lindy La Rocque shared, "I think we're just really focused on the task at hand and doing whatever it takes on getting the job done and staying pretty narrow minded of one game at the time as our next game is the most important game of the year in treating it that way and going out and playing that way."​

With a 19-2 (9-0) record on the season, the Lady Rebels have turned heads once again as they're riding a 10-game winning streak. ​

Senior guard Justice Ethridge said, "We're just focused on playing every possession like it matters and just playing hard."​​​​

​With March Madness around the corner, the Lady Rebels are proving why many say they'll be the team to beat.

"They're aware that they have something that everyone wants, which is a championship," said La Rocque. "It's not really focusing on that but focusing on the work to do it again."​​

UNLV will host in-state rivals Nevada on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2pm.