UNLV Lady Rebels hosting summer basketball camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are helping the next generation of basketball stars learn skills to help them succeed at the next level.

The team is hosting girls basketball camps. According to the team a complete skills camp is scheduled for June 17 through June 21 while an elite camp is tentatively scheduled for June 22.

The skills camp is open to girls between seven and 14 years old while the elite camp is open to girls that are between 15 and 18 years old.

The camp costs $375 and includes drills on the court, off-court discussions to improve your player's basketball IQ, and a Nike Basketball Camp t-shirt and other prizes.

The camp will be coached by former Lady Rebel and the team's Director of Basketball Operations Amie Callaway and UNLV Lady Rebels' head coach Lindy La Rocque.

