Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV Lady Rebels and Runnin' Rebels win at home to start seasons 2-0

items.[0].image.alt
UNLV
UNLV Lady Rebels NOv 13.jpg
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 22:13:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's Lady Rebels and Runnin' Rebels basketball teams both won their games inside the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday bringing both to 2-0 on the season.

The Lady Rebels coming off a road-game win in Tulsa against Oral Roberts University, the team's tenth straight road win.

RELATED: Vegas Like a Local: Tips on attending UNLV basketball games
Saturday under the direction of head coach Lindy La Rocque they dominated the Montana State Bobcats in their home opener with the final score being 80-42.

The Runnin' Rebels game was tight throughout, with the men's team hanging on to beat the California Golden Bears 55-52.

They defeated Gardner-Webb in their home opener on Wednesday night 64-58.

Next up for the Lady Rebels is Northern Arizona on Nov. 17 and the Runnin' Rebels take on ND State on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH