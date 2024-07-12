UNLV Head Football Coach Barry Odom ready to lead Rebs to another level

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Head Football Coach Barry Odom spoke with the media at Mountain West Football Media Days about how he and his team is using the second place preseason ranking as motivation.

"Every single week is going to matter," Odom said. "We are on the stage, we’ve got five Friday night games, 11 of our 12 regular season games are on national television, it’s never been done before at UNLV. We also look at how UNLV has never been to back to back bowl games."

As the team works to make more history this year, they are already doing so with a program-record five players on the preseason All-Mountain West team.

“The things that they’ve done from a leadership standpoint since our bowl game last year until today is as good as I’ve seen," Odom said.

Healthy habits have been a key reason to a strong sense of leadership, however Coach Odom said that need to continue in order to get to the conference championship for a second straight year and have a different outcome than last season.

“I didn’t finish very well as a head coach, lost the championship game, lost the bowl game so - lessons learned," Odom said. "We’re a much better football team than we were at any point last year, we’ve got meaningful competitions in a lot of spots and we’ll see how that plays out throughout the year.”

Fall camp starts on Aug. 2 at the Fertitta Football Complex.