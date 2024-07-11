Despite historic preseason poll, UNLV Football says they have a lot to prove

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 2001, UNLV Football was voted second on the Mountain West preseason media poll. However at the opening day of Mountain West media days at Circa Resort on Wednesday, two of their senior leaders said the Rebels are not focused on rankings.

"We're obviously blessed and thankful for everyone who voted, but we have to go earn that. If people think we're here, we have to go earn their respect," linebacker Jackson Woodard said.

Woodard was also named the conference's Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He and wide receiver Ricky White III represented the Rebs at media day and on the 2024 preseason All-Mountain West Team. They are two of five UNLV players who were on that list, which is a new program record.

"I'm thankful," White said. "I have to thank God first for everything, and I also want to thank my coaching staff and the players around me cause without them I wouldn't accomplish half of the things I did."

White is also the first UNLV player to be named as a Walter Camp Preseason All-American.

Day two of Mountain West Football Media Days kicks off on Thursday at Circa where media will talk to Rebs Head Coach Barry Odom.