UNLV football team’s success could mean big profits for the program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV football program could cash in big time after playing one of its most successful seasons in a decade.

This year’s 9-4 Rebels secured a winning record for the first time since 2013. On top of that, the team is heading to a bowl game in Phoenix at the end of the month.

“Football often has been a laughing stock over the years at UNLV, and I think now the laughter is more out of happiness,” said Michael Green, a professor at UNLV in the Department of History.

While reminiscing about the Rebels football team from decades ago, Green said that this year’s season shows promise in the program.

“I think there’s very much a correlation between on-field success and financial success,” Green said.

Green said a profitable football program is more likely to pay for itself and potentially help other parts of the university. He also shared that more attention could lead to bigger investments.

“You’re going to get donors, boosters, people who actually weren’t previously interested in UNLV, suddenly wanting to be part of things,” Green said.

In the fiscal year that ended in June of 2022, the Rebels reported more than $1.4 million in football revenue. Reports show in each of the three years before then, they lost money.

Another reason for the pump in profits could be Allegiant Stadium, where the school’s Division 1 football program plays its home games thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders. The stadium provides a rent-free venue and an appeal factor for potential recruits.

Green added, “I do think that it’s likely that if you are a potential football player at UNLV, it excites you a bit more to have the pro team there too and play in that stadium."