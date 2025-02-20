UNLV football player had chest pains during practice a day before he died, police report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ben Christman, the UNLV Rebels' offensive line transfer who was found dead in his off-campus home last Tuesday, was experiencing chest pains during football practice a day before his death, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report obtained by Channel 13.

A witness in the report said after Christman got chest pains, a coach conducted an electrocardiogram — a medical test that records electrical signals to detect heart problems. The report states the coach sent Christman to the team's cardio doctor, who said he looked normal.

One of Christman's roommates told police Christman came home around 3 p.m. after practice. He said Christman just said "hi" and went straight to his room. He was not seen for the rest of the day, the report states.

Christman's teammates said they went to check on him the next day after he didn't show up for morning practice and no one heard from him. The report states Christman's teammates found him lying down, motionless in his room. They called 911 and started to perform CPR per instructions by authorities over the phone.

Medical personnel pronounced Christman deceased on Feb. 11 at 11:54 a.m.