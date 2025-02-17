'Always had a smile on his face': Late UNLV football player Ben Christman remembered by his former coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tragedy hit UNLV Rebels football last week with the sudden death of a newcomer to the program.

Ben Christman, 21, was found dead in his off-campus apartment on a Tuesday morning, a day before his 22nd birthday. His obituary reads that "Ben passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2025, from natural causes."

Nicknamed Big Ben, Christman made a strong impression in a short time since transferring from Kentucky to UNLV in January. The offensive lineman was selected to the team's leadership committee.

"Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program," UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates."

Weeks removed from graduating from the University of Kentucky, the Akron, Ohio native passing away sent shock and heartbreak to those who knew him.

"There's a moment where you're like 'what?,'" Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford said remembering receiving the news of his former player's sudden passing. "You don't want to believe it. It's nothing you can prepare for."

A highly sought-after high school offensive lineman, Christman stayed home to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. After two seasons in Columbus, he transferred to Kentucky in 2023.

While competing for a starting spot in fall camp that year, Christman suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury. He'd rehab and fight back to appear in 12 games his senior season in 2024.

Returning to Kentucky after being on the staff in Lexington in 2021, Wolford took over as Wildcats OL coach in 2024 and coached Christman for one season.

"I remember Ben always having a smile on his face," said Wolford, who came to Kentucky after two seasons as Alabama's offensive line coach. "Always being prepared. Being there early. A guy you could always count on for handling his business. Wanted to play multiple positions, was willing to go in and play at guard, go in and play at center, do whatever's best for the team."

"Selfless guy," Wolford continued. "Tremendous work ethic and a great teammate. I think that's something that's under-appreciated today in college athletics with the climate we're in."

Christman mostly contributed on special teams in his first and last full season playing for the Wildcats. With Big Ten and SEC experience, the 6-foot-6 tackle transferred to UNLV in hopes of being a starter in the Mountain West.

"I told him I thought UNLV was going to be a good choice for him," Wolford said. "Coach Mullen is a great coach, he's done a great job everywhere he's been... You just have to hope that the family can find peace. It's got to be gut-wrenching."

Christman's funeral service will be held later this week in his home state of Ohio.