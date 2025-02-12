UNLV announces off-campus death of a student-athlete on the football team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student-athlete for the UNLV football team has died, the university announced on Tuesday.

The university has not identified the student-athlete out of respect for the family and pending a formal notification of their next of kin. In a statement sent to Channel 13, a UNLV Athletics spokesperson said:

"UNLV Athletics was notified earlier today of the passing of a student-athlete who was a member of the football team at their off-campus residence. This is an extremely difficult day for our athletics department and the university community. Out of respect for the student’s family and pending formal notification of next of kin by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the university has no further information to share at this time."

UNLV said they are offering mental health and related support services to those in need on campus.

A cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner's office at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.