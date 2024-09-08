UNLV Football off to a historic start to their season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 1999, UNLV Football has started their season 2-0 after dominating Utah Tech on Saturday at their home opener 72-14.

“We set a goal before the game to 70 points and we executed that so it felt good,” Rebels wideout, Ricky White III said.

The star wide receiver led the day offensively scoring three touchdowns while safety Jalen Catalon recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.

“Doesn’t matter what safeties are out there what personnel is out there everybody’s just trying to do their job and do what they can for the team and so I think that approach that we bring every single play it reflects,” Catalon said.

The Rebels also got the victory in front of the famous 1974 UNLV football team and a record-setting student section.

Alex Eschelman

WATCH | Alex interviews former UNLV 1974 player Mike Dye on the Rebels' talent

Interview with former UNLV 1974 player Mike Dye

“7,642 students at UNLV claimed their tickets for the first home game so thankful how outstanding that was and that’s just the start,” Rebels head coach, Barry Odom said.

Up next: the Rebs go on the road for arguably their biggest test of the season, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and can be watched on ESPN.