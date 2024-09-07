UNLV takes the win over Utah Tech 72-14 for their home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Game day for the UNLV Rebels came with a crushing 72-14 win as they took on Utah Tech in their first home game opener of the college football season!

Channel 13's Alex Eschelman was at the game Saturday bringing you updates quarter by quarter.

QUARTERLY UPDATES

FOURTH QUARTER

0:00 - FINAL 72-14 Rebs

8:50 - Cameron Friel with the 1-yard score, 65-14 Rebs

13:08 - Timothy Conerly with the 8-yard rushing TD, 58-14 Rebs

THIRD QUARTER

5:17 - Greg Burrell runs it in for a 4-yard TD, 51-7 Rebs

HALFTIME

UNLV: 44

Utah Tech: 7

SECOND QUARTER

2:05 - Chittenden with the 36-yard FG, 44-7 Rebs

9:41 - Chittenden kicks a 28-yarder, 41-7 Rebs

12:23 - Sluka keeps it and runs one in for the 30-yard TD, 38-7 Rebs

14:11 - Caden Chittenden with the 27-yard field goal, 31-7 Rebs

FIRST QUARTER

2:42 - Sluka feeds White for the 7-yard score, 28-7 Rebs

7:33 - Sluka finds White who takes it all the way to the house for the 55-yard TD, 21-7 Rebs

10:59 - Matthew Sluka connects with Rickly White III for the score, 14-7 Rebs

13:54 - Jai'Den Thomas scores a 27-yard rushing touchdown, 7-0 Rebs