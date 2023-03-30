UNLV football hosting Spring Showcase next Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV football program is giving fans a chance to see how the team is shaping up with their Spring Showcase.

The free event is open to the public and will be help at Allegiant Stadium on April 8.

Doors open at noon and the scrimmage is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

On-site parking will be free and concession stands inside the Modelo Cantina Club will be open.

Join us next Saturday! Doors open at noon 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/LUeGaxHahj — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) March 30, 2023

Former UNLV quarterback Caleb Herring and UNLV sideline reporter Steve Cofield will provide play-by-play during the scrimmage.

Fans will also get the chance to hear from new head coach Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Mike Scherer, and special teams coordinator James Shibest.

There will also be photo ops with the Fremont Cannon and the chance to get autographs from the team and Coach Odom.