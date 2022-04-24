UNLV football displaying potential during Spring Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking to set the tone for a brand-new season. The UNLV Rebels football team kicked off its spring showcase as it looks to improve upon a season where wins were hard to come by.

“This was fantastic. I couldn’t more excited and thankful for our fans.”

Head Coach Marcus Arroyo was proud of his players during Saturday’s spring showcase. The high-intensity practice gives fans a look at a new chapter in Rebels football.

“We’ve tried to elevate the standards of everything we do, and we try to do that in a lot of different ways. The way we play, the way we recruit and treat each other,” he said.

This coming season, a decision looms over who will lead the offense. The quarterback competition in full force with Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey and sophomore Doug Brumfield getting reps. Coach Arroyo says he’ll look at the tape.

“For the most part, those guys are doing a good job of competing. They’re really using the cycle of the snap to their advantage,” he said.

He also praised the defense on creating turnovers.

“We know where they are going with the ball. They’re doing a good job. They’re staying in some coverages. Staying where they need to do discipline-wise,” he said.

The work on the field already making a good impression on future recruits.

“It really gave me an idea to me about the community of college football at least in Vegas,” Tyler Moore, who was visiting from Oregon, said.

“The camaraderie is amazing, and the physicality is good,” Nick Normington, who was visiting from Oregon, said.

Camaraderie Coach Arroyo is looking to instill in his players and create a winning culture.

“It’s got to go from coach-fed to player-led and that’s what we’ve got to instill in these guys. Them taking control of their locker room, the practices, and their standards,” he said.

The Rebels will kick off their new season on September 3 against the Idaho State Bengals.