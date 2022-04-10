Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

Allegiant Stadium set to host UNLV Football Spring Showcase on April 23

Showcase UNLV Football.jpeg
UNLV
UNLV at Allegiant Stadium
Showcase UNLV Football.jpeg
Posted at 8:14 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 23:14:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release sent from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the UNLV Football Spring Showcase will be hosted by Allegiant Stadium this year on April 23.

The release said that the event will be free, and doors plan to open at 4 p.m. with the controlled scrimmage kicking off at 5 p.m. On-site parking is free of charge and concession stands will offer food and drink options for purchase by the public.

The Rebels, under third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, are currently finishing up their second week of spring practice at Rebel Park on campus.

The showcase event will mark the second of three Saturday scrimmages. The release says that April 23 is the only day the general public will see a sneak peek of this fall’s team.

New season tickets for the six-game 2022 home schedule are available now by visiting this website or calling (702)-739-FANS (3267).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH