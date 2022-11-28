UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo, begins national search for new coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV will begin a national search for a new head football coach after firing Marcus Arroyo, the university's athletics department confirmed.

Arroyo was three years into a five-year contract when news of his firing broke on Monday. It comes after the Rebels' victory over rival University of Nevada, Reno this weekend that snapped a six-game losing streak to bring their record to 5-7 on the season.

He ends his UNLV coaching career with a three-year record of 7-23 in Mountain West Conference play.

"We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons,” Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Arroyo was announced as the 12th head coach in UNLV history in December 2019 and had two years remaining on his original contract. The Rebels finished 0-6 during the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 and then 2-10 one year later.