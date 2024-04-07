UNLV defense downs offense 64-53 in annual Football Spring Showcase at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team officially took the cobwebs out of their pads and suited up for their annual spring game at Allegiant Stadium.

We were able to see some of the big-time contributors from last year, including Jackson Woodard, Ricky White, and Jacob De Jesus.

We also saw some new faces who got some playing time out there, especially at quarterback.

With Jayden Maiava transferring and Doug Brumfield medically retiring, the Rebels rotated the quarterbacks. We saw Gael Ochoa Lucas Lnehoff, Cameron Friel, and senior transfer Hajj-Malik Williams.

It was just a scrimmage where Team Gray, the defense, rallied to defeat Team White, the offense, 64-53 before a crowd of 3,500 people.

With every good season comes expectations. After the showcase, players said they are embracing that challenge.

"The ultimate standard is to win. And then, the ultimate goal of winning is to win a championship," said wide receiver Ricky White. "Obviously, we fell short of that but that standard is a championship."

It's something head coach Barry Odom said the team will keep chasing.

"You always, as a competitor, you want to be a champion. You want to be the best so that's what we're chasing and I'll never back down from that," Odom said. "Excited about the body of work our kids have put in, not only during the 15 practices but also on the non-practice days - the lifting, the meetings and the walk-throughs. We didn't show much on either side today as far as schematics go, but the things we're able to do, especially on offense — we'll be able to showcase and find ways to get our playmakers the ball out in space, whether it's in the run game or pass game."

The Rebels will be starting training camp in the summer, with their first game against the University of Houston set for Aug. 31.

"I'm excited about this team. They've been a fun group to coach," Odom said. "We'll keep building and stay on the mission to win a championship. With strong conviction, I know that we are building something really special."