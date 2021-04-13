UNLV baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark canceled due to COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV baseball program announced its Tuesday night game scheduled for the Las Vegas Ballpark has been canceled.

Tuesday's postponement is due to a positive COVID-19 test within the UNLV baseball program and resulting contact tracing protocol, according to the UNLV Athletics Department.

UNLV was scheduled to face No. 19 Arizona State at the ballpark in Downtown Summerlin at 6:05 p.m.

“We were very much looking forward to our student-athletes having the opportunity to compete at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of fans,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “The cancellation is disappointing, but the health and safety of all involved remain our top priority. We appreciate the partnership with Don Logan, the Las Vegas Ballpark and all those who worked to make it possible for the event to be scheduled. Additionally, thank you to those in our community who showed great interest by purchasing tickets, which sold out within hours of going on sale.”

With the cancellation announcement fans who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded in full to the purchase card, according to the team.

The refund may take five to seven business days and for questions, please contact Las Vegas Ballpark at 702-943-7200.

