UNLV announces new head coach for Runnin' Rebels basketball team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels have found their new head coach.

Josh Pastner has been hired as the new head coach for the UNLV men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Tuesday.

“I am truly enthused about becoming the head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels. This has always been a dream job for me, and I fully recognize the significance of UNLV in the landscape of college basketball," Pastner said. "The program holds great importance for both the Las Vegas community and the region, and I am eager to unite Rebel Nation with the goal of restoring the program to national prominence.”

Pastner replaces Kevin Kruger, who was fired from the position on March 15 after four seasons with UNLV.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Pastner to the UNLV Family as he takes the helm of the Runnin’ Rebel Basketball program,” Harper said.

Previously, Pastner coached at Georgia Tech and Memphis, and was a student-athlete on the 1997 National Championship team at Arizona. He has also served as an assistant coach under Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Luke Olson and John Calipari.

UNLV will introduce Pastner to the Las Vegas community on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion.