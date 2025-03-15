UNLV moving on from men's basketball head coach Kevin Kruger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced that UNLV will be moving on from head coach of the men's basketball program Kevin Kruger after serving four seasons in the position.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Coach Kruger for his hard work, commitment, and dedication over the past four years as head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels. While there have been notable achievements during his tenure, there have also been challenges. We have significant aspirations for our men’s basketball program, both within the Mountain West and on a national level, with the goal of competing in the NCAA Tournament. Our expectation is to contend for and win championships. After evaluating the program as a whole, I believe a change is necessary to achieve these goals.”

A new search for a new head coach for the UNLV men's basketball program has already started.