UNLV agrees to new contract with head football coach Barry Odom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a successful year leading the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team to the most wins since 1984, head coach Barry Odom has agreed to a new contract.

On Friday, the school's athletic department announced Odom has signed a new contract that runs through 2028. The updated terms include an additional year and future retention bonuses.

"We are obviously thrilled about what Barry Odom and his staff did in year one leading Rebel football," Director of Athletics Erick Harper said in a statement. "The program is on an upward trajectory and we could not be more excited about him leading the way. Barry continues to be a man of his word, focusing on growing all phases of the program the right way. He is committed to his players, coaches and staff and with the newly expanded [College Football Playoff] he is laying a foundation that gives Rebel Football a chance to compete at the highest level. I look forward to working with Coach Odom for years to come."

UNLV was named the 13th head coach for UNLV Football in December 2022.

Last season, he was UNLV's first Mountain West Coach of the Year since 2000 and the program's first-ever finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as well as other national awards.

In addition to leading the team on the field, the university said he also pushed for students to succeed in the classroom and the team posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.22 and had the first First Team Academic All-American honoree in program history.

"I'm excited about the foundation we have built in the past 16 months and I certainly look forward to our strong future," Odom said in a statement. "I'm thankful for our staff and our student-athletes — they are on a mission to win a championship. I'm also thankful for the tremendous support we receive from the UNLV community, its fans and business partners and the extraordinary city of Las Vegas as we build a program in which we can all be proud."

