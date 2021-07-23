Swimmers with ties to UNLV to compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV swimming and diving will recognize some familiar faces on the world’s biggest stage starting Friday, as the Rebels’ volunteer assistant coach Kasia Wasick and current distance standout Vuk Celic represent their respective national teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Heading to her fourth Olympics for her home country of Poland, Wasick will compete in the women’s 50m free on July 30.

Wasick brings the seventh fastest time among all entries for the event with a Polish record of 24.17, which she posted in her silver medal finish at the 2021 European Championships.

Celic, on the other hand, will make his first career Olympic appearance for his native country of Serbia in the 800m free on July 27.

After earning his qualification to the Olympic Games back in 2019, Celic enters the competition seeded 29th with a Serbian record time of 7:53.76.