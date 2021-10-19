Single-game tickets on sale for UNLV 2021-22 men’s basketball season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Single-game tickets are available for the UNLV 2021-22 men’s basketball season as of Tuesday morning.

UNLV Athletics says the team's upcoming home schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center is highlighted by matchups against the Pac-12 and Mountain West opponents.

Those teams include UCLA on Nov. 27 and Cal on Nov. 13 as well as San Diego State on Jan. 1, New Mexico on Jan. 11 and UNR on Feb. 1 when it comes to Mountain West games.

Ticket prices start at $16 per seat for select non-conference games in the upper bowl and $38 in the lower bowl. A full list of single-game prices by game can be found here.

A five-game mini-plan is also available. This plan includes a choice of five Runnin’ Rebel home games at the Thomas & Mack Center and is available for purchase in all available arena locations (except Lower Bowl 1 and Gucci Row) and starts at $82 per plan. Lower bowl mini plans start at $275 per plan.

Season tickets start at $119.

All tickets may be purchased online and by calling 702-739-FANS or at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office.

The 2021-22 season marks the first for head coach Kevin Kruger at the helm with a revamped roster that includes nine transfers with four from the Big 12.

The Runnin’ Rebels will open the campaign on Nov. 10 against Gardner-Webb at the Thomas & Mack Center.