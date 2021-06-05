UNLV Coach Kevin Kruger talks Runnin' Rebels players

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin Kruger is now two months into the job as the Runnin’ Rebel new head coach.

In his first couple of months, key players like Bryce Hamilton, David Jenkins and Caleb Grill all took their talents elsewhere, but Kruger wasted no time to retool the team this off-season.

UNLV added players from prestigious schools like Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.

Kruger tells 13 Action News these players all have an important attribute.

"They all have an edge about them," he said. "It might be different. Everyone's story is a little bit different, but they've all got that edge."

"As you know, UNLV's got that history and tradition of feeling disliked and using that to our advantage of being the underdog, of being counted out or being rooted against," he added.

"Hopefully we can take that edge and take that chip on our shoulder and put it on the court and come together and win some games."