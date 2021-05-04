Select UNLV coaches burn rubber at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Rebel Caravan event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coaches from UNLV got the chance to burn some rubber at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

The select Rebel coaches got instructions from Dream Racing on driving high-powered Lamborghinis.

UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo. men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger, women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque and volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan all took part in the annual Rebel Caravan event and first at the LVMS.

UNLV: Rebel gear is available online through Raider Image store

“This is an awesome way to start the morning,” said Arroyo, second-year UNLV head football coach. “Anytime you start your morning like this it gets you fired up. It was a different type of adrenaline than what you get at a football game. I am probably more accustom to a football game so this was different. It’s great to be out in public and get out in Vegas. I had low expectations for me to understand what was going on besides being coachable. I think that’s the biggest thing is being coachable. This was phenomenal.”

Arroyo was joined by his a fellow coaches Tuesday morning fun as they all reached speeds of more than 150 miles per hour at the LVMS.

“I would throw in the joke about if basketball doesn’t work out, but I don’t know if that’s the case here,” Kruger said. “I am shaking a little bit; that was a lot of fun. I have no idea how fast I went. I was paralyzed, eyes forward, and worried about where I was going.”

UNLV: Las Vegas Weekly sports talk -- UNLV basketball future

La Rocque was the first to hit the track and she set the pace as her fellow coaches watched with shock at the speed she hit on the very first lap.

“This was exhausting but being out on the track was so fun,” said La Rocque, who was named Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year in her first season. “Getting to drive fast was definitely an adrenaline rush.”

La Rocque’s father Al taught both NASCAR stars Kurt and Kyle Busch at Durango High School and they have been family friends for many years.

Sullivan said it was a different experience being coached on how to drive.

“It was incredible; it was a thrill,” Sullivan said. “I had some great coaching going on. I loved it. I do like to go fast but never this fast.”