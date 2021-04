LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can now get your Rebel gear online!

UNLV athletics teamed up with the Raider Image Store to launch a new platform.

UNLVgear.com is now live and it's not just for football gear.

You can get Rebels shirts, hats and jackets for men and women through the new store.

If you're a member of the Rebel Athletic Fund you can get 20% off.