Runnin' Rebels work to stay on top of Mountain West

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin’ Rebels sit at the top of the Mountain West as one of only three teams left who are undefeated in conference play, however, the Rebs’ recent success has been earned.

“A month ago everyone had written us off and thought the season was over,” Runnin’ Rebels Head Coach Kevin Kruger said.

Though they went 0-3 at the Arizona Tip-Off in November and December, UNLV just simply, kept refining their craft.

“That was mostly our coaching staff just telling us to stay together and just keep going, keep working,” Rebels Sophomore Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. said.

The team is now on a four-game winning streak and is tied for first in the Mountain West with Utah State and New Mexico.

“We take our recovery very seriously and obviously going hard every day at practice, we don’t take any reps off,” Rebels Junior Guard Jaden Henley said. “[We’re] dogs honestly I think we go out there and compete every day and we make each other better.”

The Runnin’ Rebs look to remain victorious on Tuesday in Boise as they tip off against the Broncos at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.