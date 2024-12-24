Year in review: Looking back on UNLV's success in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether on the basketball court, the football field or the tennis court, UNLV Athletics reached new heights in 2024.

UNLV Women's Basketball made history that goes beyond the Lady Rebels. They became the first program in the conference to win both the regular-season and tournament championships for three straight seasons.

The Runnin' Rebels advanced to the NIT quarterfinals and got their first post-season win in 16 years after defeating Princeton in the first round, with freshman start Dedon Thomas Jr. leading the way and becoming the Mountain West's Co-freshman of the Year.

UNLV Football recorded its best season ever, finishing 11-3 and beating Cal in the LA Bowl, marking its first bowl win since 2000. Former head coach Barry Odom is a big reason behind its success.

While he turned the program around, new head coach Dan Mullen hopes to add his talents from his coaching day in the SEX to the sports capital of the world.

A man who also knows a thing or two about winning is former UNLV Women's tennis coach Kevin Cory. Huge congratulations to the winningest tennis coach in school and conference history on his retirement year.