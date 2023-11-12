Watch Now
Rodriguez, Hill lead UNLV past Stetson 71-55

UNLV Runnin' Rebels
Posted at 8:44 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 00:41:52-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luis Rodriguez scored 15 points in UNLV's 71-55 victory over Stetson on Saturday night.

Rodriguez added nine rebounds for the Rebels (1-1). Jalen Hill added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points.

Jalen Blackmon led the Hatters (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Aubin Gateretse added 16 points and eight rebounds for Stetson.

Stetson visits Houston on Monday, and UNLV's next game is Friday at Pepperdine.
