Rebs’ QB Matthew Sluka leave UNLV Football due to NIL 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football has made national headlines this season for having a historic start to their year and putting themselves in the college football playoff conversation.

However this week, the Rebels are getting attention for a different reason as starting quarterback Matthew Sluka announced Tuesday night that he is leaving the program.

The Holy Cross transfer posted a statement on social media saying, “I have committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me which were not upheld after I enrolled."

While Sluka’s agent, Marcus Cromartie of Equity Sports has not released an official statement he has spoken to multiple media outlets including ESPN stating that Sluka was verbally promised a minimum of $100,000 for transferring to UNLV.

As for UNLV Football, the program made a statement saying, “they have honored all previously agreed upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”

Some Rebs fans feel conflicted over his departure.

“It definitely hurts,” said UNLV Junior Michael Samuel. "I think NIL is making college football more of a business decision than kids really playing for their passion, but again we have two great quarterbacks.”

“I know many people are upset, but hopefully they’re not that upset to where they stop supporting the team and keep going and showing their support, not just the quarterbacks, but the whole team in general because it affects the whole school,” said UNLV Freshman Karen Ferman.

Two captains and faces of UNLV’s program Jackson Woodard and Ricky White III commented on social media showing their support for Campbell quarterback transfer, Hajj-Malik Williams.

The team will announce their next starter under center come Saturday at their conference opener against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

