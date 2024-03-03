Lady Rebels trounce San Diego State 100-41 on Senior Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels showed why they're ranked 24th in the nation in Saturday's Senior Day matchup against San Diego State. UNLV put on a scoring clinic in their last home game this season at the Cox Pavilion, blowing out the Aztecs 100-41.

Honoring their two seniors, guard Ashley Scoggin and center Desi-Rae Young, the Rebs got out to a blistering start by going on a 19-0 run in the first quarter. UNLV wouldn't look back, outscoring the Aztecs by double digits in each quarter en route to a monster score output.

Fitting for Senior Day, Young led UNLV scorers with 21 while Scoggin followed with 17. The two were recognized alongside their families after the game.

The win improves the Lady Rebels to 26-2 overall and 16-1 in the Mountain West, the team already having locked up their third consecutive regular season conference title.

​"Senior night is so reflective," UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said earlier in the week. "Desi has been here for four years. We were freshmen together in my first year as head coach here. Sometimes you catch yourself reflecting and it's like where has the time gone, first off, but then what fun we've had."

The Lady Rebels' last matchup before the conference tournament is a road test at Utah State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.