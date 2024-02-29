UNLV Lady Rebels rally past Boise State to earn tenth straight win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 24th-ranked Lady Rebels defeated Boise State 63-57 on their home floor Thursday night as UNLV extends their win streak to double digits. Vegas native Desi-Rae Young led the way with 13 points and is now number two in the program's all-time leading scorer list.

After trailing the Broncos by one at the half, UNLV would trail by five with eight minutes to go in the game. Lindy La Rocque's team would storm ahead and hold onto the lead in the final minutes.

Speaking at practice on Wednesday, the team expressed their confidence with, now, two games left in the regular season until playing in the Mountain West conference tournament.

"I think we're really dynamic," La Rocque said. "We have great post players.Wwe have great guards that have all sorts of skillsets. So as a coach, I'm just really confident."

"I think that I'm a really good helper on this team, a really big piece for this team," star senior Young said. "I think once we all play together and play like we normally play, I think we have a chance anywhere we go."

The win improves the Rebs to 15-1 in conference play and 25-2 overall. UNLV's next test is back home at Cox Pavilion on Saturday when they face San Diego State for Senior Day at 2 p.m.