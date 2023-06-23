Lady Rebels' Essence Booker signs pro basketball contract in Italy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another UNLV basketball player is taking their career to the next level. Former Lady Rebels point guard Essence Booker has signed a professional contract to play for Faenza Basket Project, which is a team in Italy's Serie A1 League.

"I'm excited to continue my professional career with Faenza," Booker said. "I'm fulfilling a lifelong goal and thrilled to be back on the court soon."

She previously signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury and played in the team's first preseason game on May 8th against the Seattle Storm but the team waived her on May 10th.

However, UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque said Italy is a great place to play and get experience.

"This will be a great opportunity for Essence," La Rocque said. "It's a tough league and she'll get to prove just how good of a player she really can be."

Many WNBA players have competed overseas. According to the Associated Press, almost half of the league's 144 players were overseas this off-season playing in countries like Russia, China, Italy, Australia, France, and Turkey.

While with the Lady Rebels, Booker led the offense for two years after transferring from UNR. Booker averaged 13.2 points and four assists last season and was named to the All-Mountain West First Team and All-Mountain West Championship Team. In 2022, she was also named the Mountain West Championship MVP.