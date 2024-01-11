Jalen Hill to miss the rest of the 2023-2024 season due to torn ACL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels will be without fifth-year forward Jalen Hill for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

On Monday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas athletic department announced the Las Vegas native injured his knee in the first half of the Runnin' Rebels' game at San Diego State last Saturday. An MRI revealed Hill has torn his ACL.

According to the athletic department, the game against the Aztecs was his first game back. He had missed the six games before that due to a wrist injury.

This season, Hill has played in seven games, averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He shot 54% from the field and 86% from the free-throw line while averaging 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Runnin' Rebels will be back in action on Saturday as they face No. 20-ranked Utah State. Tip-off at the Thomas & Mack Center is at noon.